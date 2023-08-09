Sting, the famous English singer-songwriter and former vocalist of the iconic band The Police, has raised controversy after his opinion regarding the use of artificial intelligence in musical productions.

In an exclusive interview for the BBC television network, the legendary musician, whose first name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, exploded and showed his total disagreement with the AI. “Musicians will face a battle to defend their work against songs that are composed by artificial intelligence. The building blocks for music belong to us, human beings,” he said emphatically.

On Radio Times recently, Neil Tennant, the leading voice of British pop group Pet Shop Boys, explained that thanks to AI, the band managed to finish a song that was frozen in time by a creative block. “In 2003 we wrote a chorus for a song and we couldn’t finish it because I couldn’t think of the lyrics. But when I gave what I had to artificial intelligence, it only took the push of a button to bring up what was missing. We may rewrite it, but we certainly artificial intelligenceHe helped us as a tool,” he said.

When the story told by Tennant was mentioned to Sting, the interpreter of ‘Message in the Bottle’ and ‘Every Breath You Take’ remained skeptical: “The tools are always useful, but we are the ones who have to use them. What we cannot do is allow the machines to take control. We must be very careful,” he stated.

At another time, the musician compared what generates a movie with CGI with what AI does in music: “It’s something that has never impressed me. When I see a computer-generated image, I immediately get bored. I think I’ll feel the same when listening to a song created with AI.”

However, Sting admitted that artificial intelligence could work for electronic music, although he was blunt: “To express emotion through songs, I don’t think I’m going to be moved by what that technology produces,” said the artist. , who has 17 Grammys, a Golden Globe and an Emmy to his credit, as well as 4 Oscar nominations for best original song.

Under Scrutiny

In an article from the editorial division of the same BBC, two recent cases of the use of artificial intelligence are cited, which put it under scrutiny. A TikTok user claimed to have generated, with the help of artificial intelligence, the voices of The Weeknd and Drake to create a version of ‘Heart on my sleeve’, by Larry Feet, which quickly went viral, reaching two million followers. visits and can be found on YouTube, under the pseudonym Ghostwriter.

The result was of such magnitude that, if the anonymous author had not clarified that it was a creation of artificial intelligence, only the singers themselves would have realized that they were imitated. The theme, which was initially also available on platforms, was removed by Universal Music Groupthe same company that distributes Sting’s music, but that hasn’t stopped it from continuing to be heard on the internet.

In January, Nick Cave denounced that many songs had been created by ChatGPT imitating his peculiar style. The Australian singer went so far as to say that one of them was “a grotesque imitation of what it is to be human.”

On the other hand, DJ David Guetta assured that AI helped him to add Eminem’s voice to one of his tracks.

