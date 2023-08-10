Bank extra profit tax, Forza Italia is now trying to “save” Mediolanum. The change of strategy

New clash between Marina Berlusconi And Giorgia Melonito the eldest daughter of Silvio the decision taken by the government to tax the extra profits of banks didn’t really like it. The decision, in fact, jeopardizes the profits of Mediolanum which is a strategic asset of Fininvest. Il Foglio attributes a precise quotation mark to Foreign Minister Tajani regarding the story of the bashing of the banks: “Is that the family did not like“. Mediolanum group analysts estimate an impact of the tax that would be bypassed around 50% of profits of the bank. With all that follows in terms of balance sheets to be closed.

At the origin of everything, explains il Foglio, there is one phone call. Marina, according to this version, would have suggested the distinction to the new national secretary of Forza Italia. The decision caused “some irritation“, again according to Tajani. “In order not to affect the credibility of the Italian system, the law must be well written and it would have been better to do everything in closed marketsi”, says the head of the Farnesina now. Who in the past few hours has returned to look for the premier, a ask for clarifications.

Read also: Sting banks, for Mediolanum profits halved. FI to the rescue: “Changes”

Read also: Bank extra profits, Meloni: “With money you help families in difficulty”

Subscribe to the newsletter

