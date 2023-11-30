British singer Sting (72) will be behind the scenes at the talk show on Thursday evening Beau with some confusion as what happened before his turn with his interview. Presenter Beau van Erven Dorens and his sidekick placed pancakes on their heads, to the incomprehension of the world star. He later came with a striking thank you for Wim de Bie.
Leon van Wijk
Latest update:
11:20
