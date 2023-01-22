Sting Juventus: threats to Chiné, Gravina and his partner on social media

“An injustice”. Thus yesterday the new president of Juventus Ferrero had defined the maxipenalization inflicted for the case of capital gains, speaking with the team in the aftermath of the sentence of the sports justice. A decision also contested by the fans, who protested on social media against the decision to punish only the Juventus club. Threats and insults were also made on the online platforms against the agent of the Football Federation, Giuseppe Chinè, the president Gabriele Gravina and his partner, Francisca Ibarra.

A false Instagram story was also attributed to the latter, where the “-15” stood out with the logo of the black and white company. All these cases, reports Ansa, have been reported to the competent authorities. According to the press agency, FIGC sources have expressed “outrage at the insults and threats”, as well as “solidarity with the recipients of these social attacks”.