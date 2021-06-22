There molecular biology carries on ever-expanding research, observing the infinitesimal proteins that guide the protective activities against viral infections and cancer. Among these, it aroused particular interest: STING (stimulator of interferon genes). It was discovered by a research group of the Center Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal. Scientists have found that this single protein strongly influences the antiviral and anticancer immune responses, and is regulated by the amino acid cysteine.

The discovery is important because it clarifies a critical piece in the larger puzzle of how immune forces are alerted to attack viral infiltrates. This study could both help develop new cancer immunotherapies and open the door for a vaccine.

There Research was published in the scientific journal Science Signaling.

STING protein: this is how it works

The STING protein known as adapter protein, stimulates gods interferon genes. It comes at an early stage of the innate immune response and the cysteine, an amino acid, regulates the conformation and activity of STING.

The research of the Center Hospitalier he also recruited molecular biologists from the departments of biochemistry and molecular medicine at the Université de Montréal who contributed to the exploration of STING. But while STING may seem like a dark protein, new research has brought it out of the molecular shadows and into the spotlight. Its role in viral infectious diseases, scientists say, is critical. As soon as a viral infection is detected, STING strikes.

“The STING adapter protein is stimulated in response to the detection of cytosolic viral DNA by the enzyme cGAS“, Wrote the doctor Natalia Zamorano Cuervo and colleagues, referring to the protein, cyclic synthase GMP-AMP or cGAS. It is one in a cascade of signaling molecules found in the first wave of innate responses of the immune system.

Whenever a virus, like herpesvirus, a virus a DNAcauses an infection, its DNA is recognized by cGAS, a foreign nucleic acid sensor. This, in turn, catalyzes a series of rapid biological events, including STING activation. “Activation of STING therefore leads to the expression of genes encoding type I interferons as part of the antiviral response. STING activation also plays a role in anticancer immunity, making STING an important target therapeutic”, has explained Zamorano Cuervo.

STING is most vital in the innate immune response to pathogens that settle inside cells, namely viruses. Viral DNA in the cellular cytosol activates cGAS, which in turn generates a molecule that activates STING. STING activation activates genes for type I interferons in the early antiviral response. This baseline scenario, from cGAS to STING to type I interferons, occurs if the offender is a virus or a cancer cell. In viral infections, the induction of type I interferon production by STING stimulates an immune response that promotes viral clearance.

In addition to DNA viruses, cGAS binds to the double-stranded DNA of various other invaders, including bacteria. And while cGAS is a master at binding to foreign DNA, there is evidence that it is also involved in limiting RNA virus infection. The cGAS-STING research arena is an active research area around the world. But the scientists point out that many questions about the cGAS-STING signaling axis remain unanswered, part of an as yet unexplored frontier.

Montreal scientists have relied on the spectrometry mass and structural analyzes to identify cysteine ​​residues that have undergone reversible oxidation during STING activation. A specific residue, oxidized in response to other oxidants in the cytosolic environment, or a molecule involved as a STING activator, led to a loss of STING robustness. Regardless of which is the cause, the team has determined that loss as a key limit. Recognizing that STING activity can become limited, Zamorano Cuervo and collaborators say that the design of targeted therapies can overcome this limitation and modulate STING activity in both viral infections and cancer.

“The identification of cysteine ​​oxidation sites by high resolution proteomics reveals a redox-dependent inhibition mechanism of human STING “, concluded Zamorano Cuervo and his team. The loss of robustness, which occurs due to a change in the redox state, is not isolated from STING – scientists have already seen it. For example, changes in the redox state occur during various cellular processes, including viral infections.

“While chronically increased quantities of reactive oxygen species – ROS – could be associated with oxidative damage, local changes in ROS abundance act as redox switches to regulate cell signaling “, wrote Zamorano Cuervo. “An increased abundance of ROS has been documented during various DNA virus infections, such as Epstein-Barr virus and Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpesvirus, as well as RNA viruses, including hepatitis C virus, respiratory syncytial virus , the influenza virus and the immunodeficiency virus Human“.