Really a very bad gift for the end of the year holidays

It won’t be a white Christmas, but a broke Christmas for many Italians, because of Christmas price increases 2022, which are already worrying families. The prices of gas and electricity are increasing, but also of basic necessities and typical products of the end of the year holidays. Price increases that concern every sector, unfortunately.

Photo source from Pixabay

In addition to dear bills, the Italians, according to Codacons and Assoutenti, will also have to deal with other price increases. Comparing the prices of products in 2021 with those of today, in view of the end-of-year holidays, it is estimated that 340 million euros more will be spent in our country on festive tables.

Very high prices for pandoro and panettone. Industrial confectionery products have undergone an increase of 37%, with peaks of even 59%. Codacons says:

Given that the Italian panettone and pandoro market is worth around 700 million euros a year, for almost 100,000 tons of Christmas sweets produced by large industrial players, with the same consumption, the increases in these two products could be worth a total of 260 million euros.

They cost more too decorations for the tree. Synthetic firs sold in major retail chains have seen increases of 40%, as pointed out by Codacons.

Also lights and decorations they will cost more. In fact, increases of 25% are expected for lights, while Christmas balls and indoor and outdoor decorations have undergone increases of 20% compared to the previous year.

Photo source from Pixabay

Christmas price increases 2022: why are prices increasing so much?

Speculation clearly weighs on the retail prices of some products: large commercial establishments put back on the market Christmas trees and decorations from previous years, goods purchased in large stocks which are not affected by higher production costs, and whose prices are in no way affected by the energy crisis.

Photo source from Pixabay

This is Codacons’ comment on the causes of the price increases.