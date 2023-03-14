One of the key men of the new Manchester United, suspended for four days. Casemiro he has collected more red cards this season with the Red Devils than in his entire spell with Real Madrid. The midfielder will have to rein in his competitive energy after the disqualification.

The words of ten Hag- “Casemiro played 500 matches in Europe and had never seen a red card. Now there are two in the Premier League”. This is the frustration of the Manchester United manager. The second red card drawn by the referee in front of the eyes of Casemiro took place in Manchester United-Southampton. The match which ended in goalless saw the hosts go into trouble following the expulsion of the Brazilian, who left his teammates in the 34th minute of the first half for a decomposed intervention on the opponent in the penalty area.