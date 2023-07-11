british musician Stingwho has become one of the artists who today question the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music and defines it as “a battle they have to fight”, celebrates four decades of ‘Every Breath You Take’the emblematic song by The Police that surpassed classics like Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’, David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ or Irene Cara’s ‘What a Feeling’ on the Billboard chart in July 1983.

the theme of Sting It was born as a catharsis to overcome the breakdown of his marriage with the actress Frances Tomelty, mother of his first children. “If the song has any power, it’s its ambivalence. It can be sinister, but also sweet and welcoming, and people embrace both interpretations,” said the singer.

And it is that, as reviewed by the Spanish press —which confirmed Sting as the star of the next Christmas by Starlite festival—, the song was born from an infidelity that put him on the covers for years. “Despite that romantic and seductive packaging that he has made of ‘Every Breath You Take’ A regular choice at first wedding dances for decades, the Briton has always argued that the song was a therapeutic way of coping with the breakup of his first marriage to actress Frances Tomelty, mother of his first two children. Also a way to channel feelings like ‘jealousy, surveillance and control’, says El País. The singer had described it as “a nasty little song”.

The song ‘Every Breath You Take’, a song about the end of Sting’s first marriage, turns 40. Photo: diffusion

In his Broken Music biography, he writes that he fell in love with the actress Trudie Styler from the moment he met her. They were both neighbors and Styler was one of his wife’s best friends.

Apparently, the scandal only took its toll on her. She “She watched her blazing career come to a screeching halt amid accusations of ‘gold digging’ and misogynistic comparisons to yoko ono for holding her responsible for the separation of The Police”.

To The Guardian, Trudie Styler responded. “It is the least ideal situation you can imagine. None of us are proud of what happened, but it happened. We loved each other, we lived together and later we got married and had more children. And that is the story of our lives.” Over the years, the actress and current wife of Sting reinvented herself and directed social and humanitarian documentaries and was named a UNICEF ambassador.

With an estimated fortune of 400 million dollars after selling the entire catalog of his music to Universal, Sting is one of the wealthiest artists. Just a few weeks ago rapper Sean Diddy Combs (Puff Daddy) made headlines for allegedly being paid $5,000 a day to use a portion of ‘Every Breath You Take’ in his 1997 hit ‘I’ll Be Missing You.’ Today, the musician admits that he sent a couple of his children to university with the proceeds. His “battle” for now is over the AI. “Maybe for electronic dance music it will work. But for songs, you know, that express emotions, I don’t think I’d be moved by it.”

