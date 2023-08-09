Extra profit tax, Forza Italia wants to change the law in Parliament. Mediolanum is behind the change of strategy

There extra profit tax from the banks it has created chaos, not only in the markets, with 9 billion burned yesterday alone, but the issue has also become political. Behind the apparent unanimity of the consensus, in centre-right – reads the Messenger – the omnibus decree presented on Monday in the Council of Ministers causes much discussion. The law on the extra profits of the banks agitates the actors on stage, especially those of Come on Italy. The Azzurri on the subject oscillate between general doubts and some party interests. “The majority agrees to support the measure“, says the vice president of the Senate, Maurizio Gasparriclearly underlining the collective nature of a measure which, however, can still be “fixed“. “For sure in Parliament it can be improved“, in fact confirms the blue senator.

The new tax that withdraw 40% on the extra profits of the banks, according to the first estimates, it should bring between two and three billion euros into the state coffers. Resources that will support the tax reduction and related expenses mortgages for the purchase of the first home of families in difficulty. Therefore, reduction of the tax burden, detaxation of premiums and benefits.

Read also: Fazzolari: “We are the only government that has the strength to tax the banks”

Read also: Dl Omnibus, the government taxes the extra profits of the banks. 40% withdrawal

Subscribe to the newsletter

