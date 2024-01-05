Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) British star Sting and artist Majda Al Roumi joined a group of music legends performing at the “Saadiyat Nights” festival, which includes a series of live music evenings held on an open stage on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, over the course of 3 months.

The famous singer and songwriter Sting, whose works topped the international sales charts, will shine with his amazing performance on the “Saadiyat Layali” stage on February 3, 2024, presenting selections from his most prominent songs, including “English Man in New York” and “Desert Rose.”

Majida Al Roumi, who has an exceptional talent, a strong sweet voice, and a sophisticated performance, and who has won many awards, will sing her most beautiful songs on February 10, 2024, in an unforgettable evening in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The Saadiyat Nights Festival hosts the brightest Arab and international stars, highlighting the role of music as a common global language that carries messages of dialogue, understanding and coexistence.

“Saadiyat Layali” will be opened tomorrow (January 6) by international star Mariah Marie, while Iranian star Kokosh will perform at a concert on January 20th, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform on January 27th.