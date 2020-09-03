The presentation of the government’s recovery plan, on RTL, marks a decidedly very right-wing political comeback for Macronie. Far from meeting the challenges posed by the Covid, by attacking all the injustices brought to light, the Élysée is seeking to bury the world after to impose reforms that risk worsening the crisis.

At least, the government is not moving forward in disguise: “It is a stimulus plan for supply and investment”, Jean Castex announced during the Medef summer universities. Unsurprisingly, the recovery plan will therefore be right-wing, largely directed in favor of big bosses and shareholders. The executive favors gifts to capital to the detriment of workers and households, on the grounds that their income has already been “Preserved”. The Prime Minister thus ignores the great economic and social inequalities exacerbated by the health crisis and the historic opportunity to relaunch the economy based on the response to the needs of the populations and the distribution of the wealth created.

A pro-CAC 40 recovery plan

Of the 100 billion euros put on the table, a third of the sum will even be spent on “Competitiveness”. Understand, the reduction in taxation of companies, which will not have to suffer from any social or environmental conditionality in return. All after having already benefited from more than 100 billion linked to the Cice without creating the million jobs then promised by Pierre Gattaz, ex-boss of Medef. These massive revenue losses for the State are already a sign of upcoming budgetary austerity: the deficit will have to “Return to its end-2019 level by the end of the five-year term”, says Jean Castex. Public services, yet so useful and even more so in times of crisis, are already in the sights.

At the height of the crisis, Emmanuel Macron no longer had enough words to praise the essential work of “Essential trades”: cashiers, garbage collectors, handlers, teachers, delivery drivers… These women and men “That our economies recognize and pay so poorly”. If, at the end of the negotiations of the Ségur de la santé, the nursing staff, on the front line during the crisis, obtained salary increases that they also consider insufficient, the employees of the second line are still waiting for action. In mid-May, Muriel Pénicaud, then Minister of Labor, assured that the professional branches would be convened in order to take these trades into account. “Who need to be valued” . In September, still nothing. Worse, those who were at the forefront during the confinement, often precarious, will receive as a reward two particularly harmful reforms that the government does not want to abandon despite broad opposition. That of unemployment insurance, some measures of which are postponed to 2021, and that of pensions promised “Before the end of the five-year term” by Laurent Pietraszewski, Secretary of State in charge of the file.

The great diversion on insecurity

The Covid crisis has highlighted the harmfulness of the political choices made by Emmanuel Macron since his election. How to create a diversion, while preparing the ground for 2022? By multiplying declarations on insecurity and by promising a law against “Separatism” for the start of the school year, like the Prime Minister, Jean Castex. Its Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, goes even further, multiplying provocations on a daily basis. Far from taking concrete measures until now to fight against incivility and insecurity, he methodically works to instill a climate of insecurity to divert minds from the world after to build. The one who talks about “Wildly” of society despite stable statistics also asserts that “Have the right of asylum do not create the right to create a mess”, in the purest Sarkozy style. While the right to security must of course be guaranteed to all, the executive’s chins aim above all to mask a “Separatism”that he organizes himself: that of the richest against the poor.

Territories put in competition

In speeches, Emmanuel Macron and his prime minister, Jean Castex, never stop renting the territories. To hear them, they would like to give an ever more important role to mayors, departments and regions to meet the long list of challenges posed by the Covid. That of respect for health rules, of course, but also that of the social shock absorber, economic recovery and citizen debate. Problem: the 3D law that the executive concocts is a time bomb for local communities. Behind his nickname is a desire to “Decentralization, deconcentration and differentiation” . Officially, the objective would be to “Trust the field”, but the reality of the project is quite different.

The government wants to continue at all costs the competition between the territories, which will therefore make winners and losers, by pitting them against each other in the economic field. He also wishes to shatter the principle of the uniqueness of the Republic by allowing “Differentiate” laws according to the territories, at the risk of breaking with the promise of equality. What reinforce the negative consequences of the Covid rather than remedy it. Finally, the project arouses the ire of representatives of associations of local elected officials, who find it too “Technical”and without guarantee of sufficient powers and means.