Understand and stimulate the potential of the brain. With this goal from 30 August to 3 September 2023 at the Neuromed in Pozzilli (Isernia) will be held there ‘4A Summer School’a one-of-a-kind event dedicated to the theme ‘Plasticity between Neuroscience and Art’. The Summer School is a collaboration between the Irccs Neuromed, the Psychomed Specialization School, the Uninettuno Telematic University and the Doctoral Course in Neuroscience of the Tor Vergata University of Rome.

The event, which will take place at the Neuromed Educational Center – explains a note – will have the key theme of this edition neuronal plasticity, “a revolutionary concept in neuroscience that refers to the brain’s ability to change structurally and functionally as a response to learning, experience and aging, or in response to injury and disease.” Through lectures and hands-on labs, participants will explore the critical role of neuronal plasticity in brain development, learning, memory, and recovery from brain injury. Furthermore, the Summer School will explore how art can act as a catalyst for these brain dynamics, enriching professional training in different fields, influencing clinical, psychotherapeutic and neurorehabilitative practice.

The Summer School is open to PhD students in neuroscience, postgraduates in Neurology, Psychiatry, Psychotherapy, Neuropsychology, and to those who have or are about to obtain a university degree in related disciplines.

“The Summer School project fits perfectly into the objectives of the Psicomed Specialization School – he says Diego Centonze, head of the Neurology Unit of Neuromed and director of Psicomed – The challenge is to invent a new professional figure, who has the ability to understand the language of different disciplines, to the benefit of patients. Indeed, the time has come to overcome the traditional divisions between neurology, psychiatry and psychoanalysis, to facilitate an integrated and interdisciplinary dialogue. This vision is at the heart of both the 4A Summer School and the Psicomed mission: to train new professionals capable of navigating through different disciplines, to improve patient care and treatment”.

Participation in the Summer School is free, subject to availability. There is a registration fee, including shuttle services to and from Venafro and light lunches, of 100 euros (VAT included).