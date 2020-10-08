The World Health Organization, United Nations Children’s Fund and their allies have said that about two million babies are born dead each year (stillbirths) and the cases are mostly related to developing countries. This was revealed in the report published on Thursday. The birth of a dead baby after 28 weeks of conception or after childbirth is called ‘stillbirth’.The United Nations Health Agency said last year three out of four births were ‘stillbirths’ in Sub-Saharan Africa or South Asia. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) executive director Hanarita Four said, “Every 16 seconds, a mother will suffer the stillbirth.” He said that such cases can be prevented with the help of a professional doctor for better monitoring, good antenatal care and safe delivery.

The report warned that these global figures could increase with the Kovid-19 epidemic. It says health services have dropped by 50 percent due to infection and could result in 200,000 more ‘stillbirths’ in 117 developing countries next year. The WHO said that more than 40 percent of ‘stillbirth’ cases are during childbirth and such cases can be prevented if women make safe deliveries with the help of skilled health workers.

In Sub-Saharan Africa and Central Asia, about half of the cases of ‘stillbirth’ are during childbirth, while in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand there are six per cent. According to the WHO, there are more cases of ‘stillbirth’ among ethnic minorities in developed countries. In Canada, for example, women in the Inuit community have three times more cases of ‘stillbirth’ than the entire country.