“Youth is a disease

that heals over the years.”

George Bernard Shaw

The youth is the primebe young and not being revolutionary is a contradiction, youths They have the right to make mistakes, youth divine treasure… I quote some phrases that allude to the wonderful stage that we have already gone through and that many are going through right now.

Be young is to have the opportunity to design life what the future may hold, to achieve it you have to take many decisions, the path to the future constantly forks and life is only one, where do we start? I will not go around too much, time is brief as youth is brief. As much as we want to stretch the youth, The years come with their dose of location, awareness and responsibility.

Here I am not trying to make anyone's day bitter, let it be known that this is an exercise in reflectionI remember being 17 years old, the last year of high school in the beloved CECyT 203, president of the society of studentsthe philosophy teacher and many dreams for a better world, idealized Cuba, socialism a possibility of equality, was the youth that was inaugurated with boldness, with joy, with recklessness, with vitality. The passage of time revealed the curtains of reality, a stubborn reality that we deny even in the midst of its force.

Those years passed a long time ago, mine, and yours? Little by little he doesn't feel how he left pieces on the road, small pieces of happiness of being and hope, let us look back with eyes of honesty, we are the same, but we do not feel or think the same. Life took care of chiseling us, sometimes hard, sometimes slowly. The sum of experiences converted us to maturity, youth remained in us as an impulse to remind us of our first interpretation of the world. Youths Even now, we can compare points of view, laugh at our beliefs and arguments, caress the innocence with which we bought and defended ideas that did not and do not belong to our immediate reality.

The youths Now they have something that we did not have then, perspective on economic models that lead to social models. We grew up in the cold war, they already have heat, global warming and clarity about realities that our generation – iron curtain in between – did not foresee. Youth can follow their impulses, want the ideal world, with more elements than those we had could believe that they know more, that they can more, to begin with, they have something that you and I – already on the fifth or sixth floor – do not have. : years of the future, if we think of twenty, ah malayon! They can think in fifty or sixty with great ease and possibility.

Someone 18 years old will vote for the first time the June 2ndIn fifty years he will be sixty-eight, he will still be strong, life will already have chiseled him. Imagine with me the design of that wonderful life, what society would you choose? One with freedom, equality, democracy, education, justice, beauty, or perhaps one that rations food and the will to live, that imposes forms and limits space. Think about it, young people of Mexico, the future is more than a scholarship, it is freedom and the values ​​of democracy that we will decide in the middle of the year. Let's focus the future project on the country, on the errors and successes that form the social experience, because to have a reason for being in the future, we must carefully analyze how we want to live, under what conditions, with what government rules.

You are young once, it doesn't last long, don't let the force of the feint deceive you. In June they will decide on the destiny of their generation, their rights and freedoms. They are young, they are not stupid, don't forget that. Pull back the curtain of reality a little and you will then know that politics matters, that governments matter and that they affect the most valuable thing we have: life.

Postscript. – The debate organized a good thought exercise on the 14th, a prelude to spring. He served to listen to other voices, to discover ideas with other perspectives, to recognize others; ideas of freedom and hope for the future, to find reasons not to stop and encouragement to insist on the union of ethics and aesthetics that make us appreciate the world and its reasons. Isabel, Esteban, Mónica, Marichuy, Tomas, Nacho, thank you for the ideas at the table and for a trip that was short with so much to say and listen to.

Postscript 2. – I join the pain in our city due to an unfortunate accident. I hug families with my heart.

Postscript 3. –Please let's not live as if nothing happened! Let's be responsible, take care of your INE

[email protected]

