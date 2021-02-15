The Front of All advances with the operation of retouching the PASO. The Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries, which are planned for the different parties to define their legislative candidates throughout the country next August, are under review with three possible scenarios.

The different actors of the Government, as already told Clarion, analyze the following possibilities: one is to suspend the PASSES this year, due to the pandemic and to allocate the almost 20,000 million pesos of its cost to vaccines and other expenses related to the coronavirus. In this lot, the Peronist governors Juan Manzur (Tucumán), Sergio Uñac (San Juan) and Jorge Milton Capitanich (Chaco) actively militate. They can be added to the radicals Gerardo Morales (Jujuy) and Gustavo Valdés (Corrientes), who are also opposed to internal disputes in 2021, but who do not find much echo in Juntos por el Cambio for this decision.

The second option is the date shift: that is, the PASS runs from August to the second week of September and that the general elections happen from October to November. Here the Government intends to buy time, with data from the economy and an alleged recovery and also to ensure that the vaccination has reached a huge majority of Argentines when spring arrives.

Alberto Fernández, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro and Santiago Cafiero

In this, a project presented by the deputies close to Martín Lousteau is important (Carla Carrizo and Emiliano Yacobitti) who advocate the September date for the primaries. In this way, they could say that from within Juntos por el Cambio a change of dates is being promoted.

By last, there is the “double vote system”, which would unite the PASO and the general ones on the same date, in a kind of revival of the law of mottos. According to spokesmen for the Frente de Todos, this “orders the internal and distributes spaces.” And they speculate that the UCR (a centennial party with a presence in every town and city in the country) could subscribe to this idea, as it would solve the multiple presentation of candidates throughout the entire Argentine geography, and where it could take advantage of the PRO , which is not enough to have insertion throughout the country.

How do you follow the plans of the Government of Alberto Ángel Fernández for the retouching of the primaries? Without having yet reached some kind of agreement with the opposition, next week the issue will begin to be debated in the Chamber of Deputies, which is handled with rigorous zeal by its holder Sergio Tomás Massa.

This discussion will begin in two commissions, that of Constitutional Affairs and that of General Legislation.: the FdT has a majority in both. Parliamentary sources told Clarion that “we will try to achieve the highest level of consensus possible.” This means that there is no consensus with the largest opposition force, which is Together for Change, where there is no uniform position on the issue either.

The line of conversation there should be explored in Massa’s dialogue with Cristian Ritondo -head of the PRO bloc- who maintains a privileged relationship with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and María Eugenia Vidal. With the radical Mario Raúl Negri – radical parliamentary leader – today there is no open dialogue.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Juan Manzur, Sergio Massa and Wado de Pedro.

The other definition to advance with the STEP issue is the call to the Federal Health Council, that is, the appointment of all the ministers of Health of the country.

Máximo Kirchner defended this position, to relate any decision to “a health and not a political decision.” As the head of the Peronist bloc of national deputies revealed, “the national authorities and political parties must establish an epidemiological criterion and then decide what measures to adopt around the elections. Any decision must be based on that epidemiological criterion. COFESA (which brings together ministers of health from all over the country) should carry out an evaluation according to the level of contagion and based on that national criterion, establish the modifications in the calendar if necessary, “said Cristina Kirchner’s son with the intention of letting it be known.

Máximo Kirchner does not sponsor the suspension of the PASO, as argued by some national officials and the governors listed above. The head of La Cámpora says that “the argument to suspend due to the cost of the election is not valid. The election of authorities and the possibility of choosing the people is priceless.” in a clear definition of who wants interns and that their group is active to compete in some categories, mainly in the province of Buenos Aires, its place of greatest territorial deployment.

At the official summit held the previous week (and which Clarín unveiled), and in which Alberto Fernández, Santiago Cafiero, Sergio Massa, Máximo Kirchner and Wado De Pedro participated, it was analyzed that “running the date is already a triumph of the Government”. Beyond not getting a single date for the two elections, postponing the vote to September and November would already be an official achievement.

These days, conversations on the subject continued among the heads of the Frente de Todos. “The chat is burning”, one of them graphed it. And on this long weekend (for the carnival holidays), the Minister of the Interior, Wado De Pedro, makes a new round of consultations throughout the country to measure, both in government and opposition leaders, how the temperature is currently for the three variables that the Government manages for the PASO.