Mexico (AFP) – The rescue forces continue to face adverse conditions that prevent them from entering the mine in northern Mexico where ten workers have been trapped for eight days, the authorities reported this Thursday, August 11.

“They found that they don’t have space to move forward, they have obstructions, there is wood,” Defense Secretary Luis Cresensio Sandoval said after the four descents that took place on Wednesday in one of the wells through which they are trying to access the flooded sinkhole.

However, “these activities will continue, the divers will continue to make attempts” to gain access, the general added in the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Hundreds of soldiers and other rescuers participate in the rescue operation at the El Pinabete coal mine, in the town of Agujita, Coahuila state, where on Wednesday the 3rd a flood left 10 miners trapped.

A soldier and a volunteer miner briefly submerged Wednesday afternoon, trying to determine if there were conditions for military divers to enter the narrow trench.

But “even with the lights they carry to be able to observe the interior (they established that) they do not have the visibility they require to identify what is found,” insisted Sandoval.

The official stressed, however, that the water level in the three wells through which it is sought to evacuate the workers continues to decrease thanks to the extraction that is carried out with motorized pumps.

One of the sinkholes is already at 4.9 meters, from the 30 meters of water that existed the day after the accident, although the level considered optimal for the rescue is 1.5 meters.

“We hope that today, in well 2, we are reaching levels where the rescuers can enter,” said the national coordinator of Civil Protection, Laura Velázquez, at the presidential conference.

“We will be evaluating it throughout the day. We have to be careful not to expose anyone,” he added.

The incident occurred when a crew working in the extraction of coal opened a hole in an adjoining mine that was flooded, causing the water to overflow towards the place where they were maneuvering, according to the Government.