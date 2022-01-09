After vetoing the project approved by Congress and then promising that Refis for small businesses would be issued by provisional measure (MP) by Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro still does not have a solution for the installment of tax debts of entrepreneurs. This is because, according to government technicians, the MP instrument cannot be used to address issues related to Simples Nacional – which require the approval of a complementary law by parliamentarians.

This Saturday, the 8th, Bolsonaro was next to the Federal Attorney General, Bruno Bianco, when he claimed to have vetoed the Debt Payment Rescheduling Program under the Simples Nacional (Relp) due to two legal inconsistencies in the project. The first would be the lack of a source of compensation for the tax waiver – of fines and interest on these debts – required by the Fiscal Responsibility Law. The second, by leaving the sanction for 2022, would violate the electoral legislation that prohibits the granting of benefits in an election year.

At the same time, Bolsonaro promised that he will not leave micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses helpless, and signaled a solution in the coming days. The path of a provisional measure, however, is ruled out. There are, however, alternatives under study that could be made through ordinances altering existing programs, but which would not have the same scope as the Refis approved by Congress.

One possibility would be to try to increase the scope of the Tax Recovery Program created by the Legal Taxpayer Law. The Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN) has already extended the deadline for adhesion until February 25, including debts registered in active debt of the Union and FGTS until January 31 of this year. But, unlike Refis, this program only covers operations already registered in active debt, leaving a large part of micro-entrepreneurs without this option.

Another way out would be for the PGFN to launch a new tax transaction notice along the lines of Refis. This alternative would be more complicated and would still require a great effort to individually analyze each adhesion to the public notice, while Refis brought uniform rules to be applied “as a block” in the renegotiation of debts. Likewise, there are still doubts as to whether debts could also be negotiated within the scope of the Federal Revenue Service. Calculations show that debts from micro, small and medium-sized companies total R$ 20 billion, of which only R$ 12 billion are already registered in active debt.

improvisation

The rapporteur of the project in the Chamber of Deputies, Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), again criticized Bolsonaro’s veto of Refis this Sunday and assessed that the president is poorly advised. He denied that the forgiveness of fines and interest on these debts could be considered as a tax waiver. He also argued that the fact that the debts are linked to the financial calamity of the pandemic would free the president from questioning the electoral law.

“The tax waiver, if it exists, would be only R$ 500 million in 2022. And this refers only to the amounts of fines, interest and charges, and not to the amount actually owed. This is nothing compared to the scope of the measure in terms of job creation, which still allows the government to receive BRL 20 billion back”, said the deputy to the Estadão/Broadcast. “Occupying the government now with this mess certainly costs more than those R$ 500 million”, he criticized.

The Ministry of Economy reported that the expected waiver with the opening of the program would be almost R$ 1.7 billion.

In addition to an improvised exit signaled by Bolsonaro yesterday, Bertaiolli defends the overthrow of the presidential veto as soon as the National Congress returns from recess, in early February, thus automatically enacting the Refis. In addition, it would be necessary for the Managing Committee of Simples Nacional to extend the deadline for joining the regime in 2022 from January 31 to March 31, to allow time for companies that adhere to Refis to present their regularized documentation.

“We are preparing a national petition with strong popular support to overturn the veto, which is the most complete and effective solution. The government created enormous legal uncertainty. We want to give small entrepreneurs a definitive way out and what the government has done in the last few days is to put everyone on a roller coaster in the dark,” said Bertaiolli.

