Pearl of the attacker at the end of the first half, Patric sent off after a quarter of an hour, but the Romanians are never dangerous. The return is scheduled for February 23rd

Ciro Immobile’s return to goals brings Lazio back to victory after four games. With a goal from the striker before the break, the Biancocelesti prevailed over Cluj in the first leg of the Conference playoff. Uphill race for Sarri’s team which after 15 minutes remains in ten due to the expulsion of Patric. But this time Lazio doesn’t get lost and knows how to bring about a heavy success in view of the return to Romania next week.

Immovable goal — Sarri balances the turnover. Maximiano is back between the posts. In defense Lazzari is back with Patric in place of the injured Romagnoli. Marcos Antonio and Vecino meet again in midfield. Petrescu put aside his 4-3-3 to pull Deac back in midfield. The first ring is from Lazio. Scuffet is ready to oppose Milinkovic’s plate from a good position. In the 15th minute the Biancocelesti remained in ten: Patric was sent off who mowed Krasniqi who was launched on the net outside the box. The English referee Pawson is inflexible, who passes by the Var check. To regroup the rearguard, Sarri lets Gila enter and Marcos Antonio leaves. So Lazio switches to 4-4-1: Immobile is the only offensive reference, Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni retreat. The biancocelesti cannot find the necessary depth. Skilled and aggressive Romanians in cover. In the 45th minute Milinkovic goes too soft on the ball sorted by Felipe Anderson: he controls Scuffet. Who can do nothing in the fourth minute of added time when Immobile, triggered by a free kick from Felipe Anderson, gives Lazio the lead with a turn. The striker returns to the goal after 448 minutes. See also Fiorentina, far from Serie A you fly: 5-1 to Hearts

Lazio control — After the interval Cluj with two new features. Cvek and Petrila instead of Boateng and Deac. Romanians advancing their own center of gravity. New chance for Milinkovic: Scuffet watches. A header from Felipe Anderson went off target. On 16′ Immobile gives way to Pedro and Marusic takes over Hysaj. Two more changes in Cluj: Hoban for Muhar, Malele for Birligea. On 20′ Camora saves on the line from Vecino’s header. New attempt by Milinkovic from distance. Cluj enlivened by some ideas from Petrila. In the 37th minute Felipe Anderson was replaced by Cancellieri, while Janga relieved Yeboah. Krasniqi does not take advantage of a blunder by Lazzari. Holds up Sarri’s defense. Maximiano watches. Four minutes of recovery. Lazio recharges with a victory that counts.

February 16, 2023 (change February 16, 2023 | 23:37)

