TEL AVIV. On the field it is the third, increasingly intense, day of war with continuous raids and rockets. However, even without confirmation, a possible Egyptian-mediated ceasefire seems to be advancing. A truce that – according to Egyptian sources and stakeholders – should be triggered in the next few hours. For now, however, the conflict prevails, which is spreading, even with Hamas still absent and with the Jewish festival of Tisha beAv in Jerusalem which instead took place without complications. In Gaza – since this morning without internet – the dead have reached, according to the local health ministry, at least 40 and more than 300 injured. In two separate attacks in the center of Gaza city and in the north east there were 8 deaths and among them according to the Maan agency, several children. But Israel denied having no responsibility for these two attacks which instead attributed – as happened yesterday in the Jabalya refugee camp (5 dead) – to defective Jihad rockets.

In the Strip, this morning alone, Israeli attacks hit over 140 Jihad military posts, tunnels and rocket launch sites. Even today, a shower of rockets and mortar rounds has fallen on Israel. The areas of Jerusalem and Beersheva (at the beginning of the Negev) and, again, Tel Aviv ended up in the sights of the Jihad for the first time. Not to mention the Israeli areas close to the Strip that are suffering the greatest attacks with the population practically forced into shelters. According to the latest army data, to date, there are about 1000 rockets and mortar rounds. Of these 800 entered Israel and 350 were intercepted by the Iron Dome with the others ended up in deserted areas or at sea. The interception rate was 95%. But in some cases, such as in Ashkelon, buildings were hit but no casualties.

The future hours will tell how real the possibility of a truce on Israel is: Egypt, according to some sources, seems to have been successful in mediation but still remain – according to other sources including Jihad itself – points and conditions to be verified. At first there was also talk of a precise time: 8pm (local time) but this was not the case. The same Front of the Israeli Internal Command pointed out – in the face of rumors of a possible truce – that “it is not over until it is over” and invited citizens to stay within easy reach of shelters. “The last rocket can do damage – he warned – like the first”. However, some statements attributed to Prime Minister Yair Lapid seem to point in the direction of a truce at the gates.

The objectives of the ‘Breaking Dawn’ operation – he said – ‘have been achieved’. Then, speaking to the leaders of the Jewish areas around the Strip (the most affected by the rockets and mortars of the Jihad) he added – quoted by the media – that “there is no benefit in continuing the operation”. Israel – which also today arrested 20 members of the Jihad in the West Bank – has claimed to have eliminated the military leaders of the organization in Gaza. After the killing of Tayassir Jaabar, commander of the northern zone of the Jihad, today Khaled Mansour, commander of the southern zone and also the head of the missile unit of the Al-Quds Brigades – military wing of the Jihad – Raafat al-Zamili hit.