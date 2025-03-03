Art, mass phenomenon? It may be like that one week a year. The great Madrid fair has led, with the course of the years, not only the appearance of a good number of alternative fairs, each with its personality and its … public (and its prices), but the presentation or promotion of a series of cultural events that are held in the context of this art week. These are some of them.

Hybrid Art Fair

Petit Palace Santa Barbara hotel. Santa Bárbara Square, 10th March 6 to 9.

This ninth edition celebrates this alternative Hybrid is ideal for the small collector and, although traveling it is not easy (especially when there are ‘performances’ or activities, which is continuously) given the narrowness of corridors and stays, it has established itself thanks to the quality and freshness of its offer. This year has a record of participants: 43 exhibitors from 12 countries: Spain, Mexico, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Andorra, Japan, Canada, Greece, Germany, Belgium and Taiwan. The directors, Ana Sanfrutos and Aida F. ChavesThey want to “continue offering an art experience that attracts all audiences, which includes children, young people, professionals” and that “remains the fair that approaches art, which demystifies it, and that gives the opportunity to emerging artists to join the market circuit and be discovered.”

Sam. Modern Art Hall

Carlos de Antwerp Foundation. C/ Claudio Coello, 99. From March 4 to 9.

This is the VIII edition of Sam. Modern Art Hall, the Fair organized by the gallery owner and antiquarian Jorge Alcolea, who has also ended up finding his lace in Art Week. It specializes in contemporary classics and, this year, the eighteen participating galleries, from various Spanish capitals, offer more than 500 unpublished works in Spain of artists quoted as Barceló, Botero, Chillida, Dalí, Chronic Team, Feito, González, Granell, Halley, Le Corbusier, Miró, Mompó, Oteiza, Picasso, Rivera, Saura, Sol Lewitt, Sorolla, Torner, Valdés either Torres Garcíain addition to receiving young artists: Ana Sánchez, Isabel Ramoneda, Macarrón, Maseda or Xavi García. There are also pieces of Antonio López, Rafael Canogar, Plennsa or Manolo Valdés. One of the Foster, Meda or Magistretti or daguerreotypes and nineteenth -century photography.

Art and enclave

Up Box of the ‘Arrow’ Fair, in Arturo Soria Plaza; Below to the left, Hybrid Art Fair; Already the right a painting of the Modern Art Hall

Arrow

Arturo Soria Plaza. C/ Arturo Soria, 126. From February 13 to March 16.

This “fresh and casual style fair that connects with the spirit of Madrid”, founded in 1990 by José Luis Aguirreplayed a fundamental role in the documentation and dissemination of the Madrid movement during the transition, and this year, that of its 35th anniversary, pays tribute to several of those artists: Ouka Lele, Guillermo Pérez Villalta, Sigfrido Martín Begué, El Hortelano, Mariscal, or Javier de Juancreator of this year’s poster (and so many others in those years). As a congratulation I will add that, as seventy andchista confessed -and today convict -it seems to me a pertinent initiative to the extent that it reminds us that ‘the move’ consisted most of anything to celebrate the transition very happily. Flecha (Fair of Liberation of Commercial Spaces towards Art), the ironic-festive counterpoint because, to the institutional arch, it is not a galleries fair but of artists, so their prices are very competitive and brings together 56 authors this year.

Artist 360

ILUNION PiO XII Hotel Convention Center. Avda. Pius XII, 77. From March 6 to 9.

This is the seventh edition of Artist 360, a fair that also bets on the promotion of collecting offering affordable prices: “Artist 360 has consolidated a new art fair model where the visitor will discover that art, in addition to being a powerful and universal expression, is available to everyone,” says its director, the painter Ceut Moses Bentata. It brings together sixty exhibitors and a hundred artists. There are Spanish galleries such as the Virago de Santander, the Art MCH spear, which is virtual, and international such as 1159 Creative Space Gallery, of the Philippines, but most exhibitors are independent artists. Among the programs that have prepared are the so -called ‘Essential’, dedicated to the artistic legacy of Madrid’s painter Miguel Pinto, and the Tosca project of the artist Carlos Bernar, a unique trip of the author that began with the scenic conceptualization of the famous opera, concluding with the production of an important series of pictorial works that will be present in the event.

Open warehouse and new spaces of Bonilla Garage and Marc Bibiloni

Taking advantage of the arc pull, some new galleries have been presented in Madrid. Oliva Arauna Inaugurates new exhibition in its open warehouse (C/ María de Juana, 8) with pieces of his personal collection with works that the gallery once acquired: photos, sculptures, paintings, videos and facilities of Susana Solano, Ana Gallardo, Paloma Polo, Helena Almeida, Tacita Dean, Santiago Sierra, Esther Gaton, María Luisa Fernández, Anri Sala, Alfredo Jaar, Per Barclay and Adriana Varejäo. For his part, Rafael Bonilla closed domestic landscape and opens on March 7 in an industrial ship in Carabanchel El Garage Bonilla (C/ Morenés de Arteaga, 15) With an exhibition entitled ‘Next Nature’, in which no less than 70 artists participate: they are Isidro López Aparicio, Carlos Aires, Juan Francisco Casas, Juan Barja, Dagoberto Rodríguez, Montse Gómez Osuna… until April 18. The Mallorcan gallery owner Marc Bibilonifounder of La Bibi, opens a room in a centennial industrial ship in the Delicias neighborhood. Brings artists from the international circuit as Miju Lee, Michael Staniak, Manu García, Ela Fidalgo, Anna Nero, Aljoscha, Bianca Barandun and Eetu Sihvonen. They are not new but premieres local with Rebeca Planas The Álvaro Alcázar Gallery (Saturnino Calleja, 3) and Reabre Pradiautovirtual in recent months. It also returns OTR with Jimena Kato.

Tarek Atoui. ‘At-t riq’

TBA-21 collection. Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum. Paseo del Prado, 8. Until May 18.

‘At-tāriq’ (which means’ the morning star ” or ‘the night visitor’) is an ambitious exhibition organized by the TBA-21 collection (the collection of Francesca Thyssen) and the Thyssen Museum. The Franco-Liban musician project Tarek Atoui (Beirut, 1980), who participated in the 2019 Venice Biennial and has exhibited in the Tate Modern, is the result of three years of archive work, travel and exchanges with musicians and artisans from the Moroccan Atlas to investigate its oral heritage and claim it in a contemporary context, and a residence that made in Córdoba in 2023 with the contemporary music Ziúr (Berlin), Susie Ibarra (New York/Berlin) and Nancy Mounir (Cairo). In the museum’s rooms, an immersive trip is proposed in the ‘Amazight’ culture and textiles, ceramics and musical instruments made by Moroccan artisans, together with sound sculptures created by Atoui, in which it uses stone, bronze or ceramic objects to experiment with the material materiality. The composition that is heard in the exhibition fuses traditional songs and poems, with contemporary improvisation and electronic music.

Pol Taburet. ‘Oh, if I could listen to you’

Sandretto Re Rebaudengo-Madrid Foundation. Pavilion of the hexagons of the Casa de Campo. Until April 20.

It is the fifth exhibition produced in Madrid this Turin Foundation, which opened headquarters in the capital in 2017 and dedicates its exhibition program to the promotion of young artists. This year they have produced the first exhibition in Spain of Pol Taburet (Paris, 1997), an artist of Caribbean ancestry whose paintings and sculptures are a peculiar and disturbing hybridization of imaginary, from voodoo to new realism -Francis Bacon is very present in these dreamlike spaces- passing through the Baroque.

‘Oh, if I could listen to you’, commissioned exhibition nothing less than for the critic of ‘Artforum’ Hans Ulrich Obrist (which in the last decade was several times considered the most influential character in the art world) brings together a dozen paintings, in addition to drawings and sketches made especially for the occasion and inspired by his repeated visits to the Prado and, especially, by the analysis of Goya’s ‘black paintings’. These “magical creatures in constant transformation, characters in metamorphosis between the feminine, the masculine, the animal and the bright, almost extraterrestrial”, will also appear in the monograph that will be presented on March 4.

More art and enclaves

Above, Artist 360; Below, Pol Taburet with an exhibition in the Casa de Campo; and a work by Tarek Atoui

Luis Gordillo

The English Court of Serrano and Preciados (and stand in arc). Until March 9.

‘Gordillensis’ autobiography is a ‘performance’ of Luis Gordillo (Seville, 1934) that takes place on the facade of El Corte Inglés de Serrano and in the shop windows of precious. In addition, in the stand of the company in ARCO it will be exposed ‘transmigration of souls’ (2020), which is the painting that gives rise to the project, and ‘clouds of land A and B’, also of 2020.

The teacher (who already demonstrated in his exhibition ‘Tell me who you are’ (2023) in the room Alcalá 31that his painting ‘mendric’ and radically introspective, in addition to inspiring a generation of painters, is as infinite and fruitful as the cerebral labyrinth that generates them), says he wants already illuminates thousands of brains; In precious escapes, three paintings have been located and the ‘gordillensis autobiography’, a set of sketches and work materials.