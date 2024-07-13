Still Wakes the Deepa sci-fi horror game created by the British video game development house The Chinese Roomis available from June 18, 2024, both for the console latest generation Sony and Microsoft, both for PC on the Steam platform. This is a game horror in Before person set in a platform oil located in the North Sea, in 1975. The work is an interesting mix of Lovecraftian homages and references to the cult film The Thing Of John Carpenter, with a sprinkling of Annihilation Of Jeff VanderMeer and it’s The Poseidon Adventure Of Ronald Neame.

“That which can wait forever is not dead”

The hero undisputed is Damndiminutive of Cameron McLearyScottish native of Glasgow who, to escape the police after a violent clash with a man in a pub, embarks on a six-month journey platform Beira D oilfield to work as electrician.

Caz doesn’t exactly have the skills to do so, but the need to money and to find themselves distant from home to avoid the duties judicial who persecute him, take him away from his wife Suze and his young daughter. This also puts their relationship in crisis, now worn out by his behavior unorthodox And immaturewhich is why the wife will also ask for the divorce during his stay on the platform. Helped by the improve Friend as well as godfather of his daughter, the cook Royhe is thus hired and leaves for six long months on the Beira Dunleashing his wife’s wrath. Having almost reached the conclusion of his contract, the police he discovers his ploy to avoid prison, and demands to be able to pick up Caz, threatening the person in charge of the works Rennick to carry out checks on him and his company.

Rennick goes berserk and dismissordering him to leave the platform immediately, if it were not for the fact that just as Damn he is about to pack his bags and leave, something violently hits the Beira D, damaging it beyond repair. The accident seriously compromises the structure, hindering the communications among the workers, who are located in several departments inside it.

An Anti-Hero by Accidence

Caz is a anti-hero par excellence, not at all accustomed to combat or to acts really heroicexcept when it is forced into a corner and forced by the events.

The oil platform is partially destroyed“something” it is inexplicably wrapped up to it, and moving inside the structure is anything but easy: we will be able to jump, climb, crawl inside ventilation ducts and break padlocks with the help of a screwdriver. But Caz is not exactly a athleteand we will often have to deal with its limits physical, but also mental: because Caz isn’t ready to know what he’ll find once he digs deeper into this dark hole black of events that have shaken his Calm everyday life on Beira D.

The Beauty of Horror

What our anti-hero will have to deal with something ancient, unknown and visceral taken directly from the novels of HP Lovecraft and from the frames of the science fiction film John Carpenter The What. Unfortunately it is impossible fightwe won’t be able to, but we will be able to to shell in the crevices between the pipes, throw objects to distract our enemy and proceed in stealth to avoid unwelcome visits.

There What which has taken over the Beira D dig into mind of Caz, revives him moments painful and brings him to his knees, but at the same time it almost seems like he recalls to himself. What he will have to deal with is precisely something unknownThat he is horrified And it shocksweakening the already fragile mind of Caz.

The use of theUnrealEngine 5 is masterfully expressed in the settings very detailedfrom splendid effects Of light and from mimics facials of the characters (of all except Caz, who we will never seeif not in photo). I commands I am simple but effective and make the game slidinglike the ever-pressing and never boring or predictable rhythm of the narration of events.

The game itself does not have a high difficulty, except for the most advanced selectable from the start menu. This allows the player to enjoy the history even though I try some sensations Of anguish And voltage constants, which the game offers in a growing up of ever more events disturbing.

The madness of the world that takes over you

Throughout the unfolding of events Caz fights with hallucinations visuals And auditorywhich lead him to put in doubt constantly the reality. In an attempt to save some companions survivorshe finds himself facing fears deep, ancestral, atavisticwhich almost bring us back to one state childish And helpless.

Jumping between one railing and another, hiding from us into the dark, swimming among the debris, we will have to face our fears more rooted And unconsciousuntil reaching theAbyss real, made of meat And ache.

Still Wakes the Deep it’s a great one Sci-fi horror with elements of walking simulator, enriched by puzzles not too complicated and embellished with a storytelling not entirely original, but engaging.

Once you start it will be difficult to leave: the adventure of Damn will it overwhelm us, envelop us and envelop us, taking our breath away, like a tentacled sea monster, to then “free” us at the end… will we start breathing deeply again?