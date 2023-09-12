IGN published a behind the scenes video dedicated to the first trailer Of Still Wakes the Deepin which the developers of The Chinese Room talk about the sequences shown and, in general, the setting they chose for this interesting horror adventure.

Announced during the latest Xbox Games Showcase, Still Wakes the Deep will take us on board one oil plant placed in the waters of the North Sea, when a storm suddenly overwhelms the structure.

However, this is not a normal atmospheric event: there is a dark force that seems to have taken possession of the platform and we, in the role of a worker, will have to try to find out the truth about what happened while we try to save the other crew members.