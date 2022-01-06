The end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 is proving to be a time fraught with obstacles for Rossi family. Before Christmas, in fact, Graziano was hospitalized in Fano for neurological problems (not serious, but enough to keep the father of the nine-time world champion in hospital for a few days). Yesterday Valentino Rossi made official the fact that he will not participate in the 24 hours of the Gulf since he was placed in fiduciary quarantine and again on Wednesday 5 January at 14:00 Graziano hit a pedestrian while he was driving his car on the Panoramica San Bartolo.

According to what is reported by the online edition of Il Resto Del Carlino, Graziano Rossi, going down towards Pesaro, bumped into a fifty-year-old pedestrian who was taking a walk on the quay. The impact, non-violent and non-frontal, knocked the man struck in the leg to the ground. A 118 ambulance arrived on the scene and took the pedestrian in yellow code to the hospital, where he was judged to be curable in five days. Graziano was identified by the local police patrol and subjected to the examination of thealcohol test resulting in good standing. The investigations by the local police will make it possible to establish who may have the involuntary responsibility for causing the accident in that particularly tortuous stretch of panorama.