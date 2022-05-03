Still troubles for the Milan player Theo Hernandez: the pitbull in February last had attacked and killed a small dog of the Pinscher breed that the owner had tried to defend without success. This time, however, the player’s dog has dropped a passerby while he was on the street.

According to what was reported by the local press, the defender’s dog wearing the AC Milan shirt would have brought down a man residing in Guanzate, in the province of Como. Theo Hernandez lives here with his partner, the Italian model and influencer Zoe Cristofoli, and his son Theo Jr., born on April 7, 2022.

The man denounced the aggression of the pitbull dog, while he was walking with his three dogs. During the attack, she lost her balance, falling violently to the ground. Doctors also gave him a 30-day prognosis for bruises and fractures.

The incident allegedly took place on March 27, but only in these days has the victim decided to file the complaint and the lawsuit, to ask for damages to the Milan footballer Theo Hernandezguilty of not having kept his dog under control.

The reasons why the attacked person waited so long to report the fact to the competent authorities are not known.