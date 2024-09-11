Home World

Nothing is moving here for the time being: the bridge will remain completely closed until further notice. © Robert Michael/dpa

For the time being, nothing will be allowed to roll over the remaining parts of the Carola Bridge. For many Dresden residents, this means taking detours.

Dresden (dpa) – After the partial collapse of the Carola Bridge in Dresden, the remaining parts of the bridge will remain closed until further notice. The two remaining bridge sections will not be reopened in the short term, said Holger Kalbe, head of the bridge and civil engineering department of the city of Dresden. Car traffic crosses the Elbe there. Diversions are being set up. The collapsed part of the bridge was connected to the other bridge sections at one point. There was also damage there. The entire structure must now be checked. dpa