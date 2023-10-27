It’s always a surprise if and when there’s a new one Heavyweight comes. If the first three episodes of season eight are representative, then host Jonathan Goldstein has taken a slightly different path than before (helping someone with something that still bothers them after years or decades, almost always something with people who have long been lost). Now he follows his own fascinations. Like artist Victor, who, decades after his divorce, still doesn’t paint anyone other than his ex. Or his terminal friend Lenny, with whom he calls intensively for the first time in years. The charm? Every story, no matter how sad, is made a little lighter by the dryly funny scripts by Goldstein – the personification of self-mockery.

Heavyweight Personal stories Season 8: so far 3 episodes of 30-60 min. Gimlet Media/Spotify Studios