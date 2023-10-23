Still record ratings for Fabio Fazio: here’s how the second episode of “Che tempo che fa” went

Record ratings again for Fabio Fazio and Che tempo che fa

Another boom in ratings for Fabio Fazio and his What’s the weather likebroadcast on the Nove: the second episode of the programme, broadcast on the evening of Sunday 22 October, in fact obtained 2,244,000 spectators with an 11.3% share in the central part and 1,211,000 spectators with an 8.8 % in the second part called The table.

The presentation, however, recorded 1,476,000 spectators with a 7.7% share. A sensational and growing figure compared to the debut episode, broadcast a week ago, when the program had obtained 2,100,000 spectators with 10.5%, with 8.2% and 1,122,000 for The table. A result that rose in the central part to 13% thanks to the simulcast, i.e. the simultaneous broadcast on all the networks of the Discovery group.

Fabio Fazio himself, guest of Wild MossFedez’s podcast, had commented on the initial data by stating that it could only get worse.

“I rejoiced… wait a minute, 10% is an unexpected result… it would have been worse to get a third. Now it can only get worse, after a resounding success we can only go down!” commented the presenter during the podcast, the episode of which should be put online today, Monday 23 October.

Among the most followed moments, at least on social media, of What’s the weather likethere is undoubtedly the “little letter” that Luciana Littizzetto addressed to Giorgia Meloni after the Giambruno case.