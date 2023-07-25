Italy split in two by the weather, with the record heat that inflames the Center and the South and the North in the grip of bad weather with storms and thunderstorms that hit Lombardy in particular yesterday, especially Milan and the province of Monza Brianza, where a woman died crushed by a tree in Lissone.

Read also

In terms of heat waves, the red dot in as many as 16 of the cities monitored by the Ministry of Health bulletin: these are Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti and Rome. Sticker orange for Viterbo alone, in yellow then Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Trieste and Venice. Sticker green for Brescia, Genoa, Milan, Turin and Verona.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 26 July, the heat should finally give some respite, with the maximum alert expected only in Bari and Catania. For the rest, the temperature drops in Cagliari, Campobasso, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome, which go from red to yellow.

BAD WEATHER HITS THE NORTH: ORANGE ALERT IN MILAN

If the Center-South suffocates waiting for a truce after days of scorching temperatures, in the North the entry of fresh and unstable air at high altitudes, the experts of ilmeteo.it explained yesterday, caused a real ‘storm break’ as forecast. Due to the great amount of energy involved – humidity and heat in the lower layers of the atmosphere previously transported by the anticyclone Charon – and the strong contrasts between completely different air masses, the ideal conditions have in fact been created for the development of massive storm cells capable of locally unleashing strong gusts of wind and hailstorms. This is the case in Lombardy in particular, hit by a very strong wave of bad weather. Today, therefore, there is an orange alert in Milan for possible thunderstorms. The alert was issued by the Risk Monitoring Functional Center of the Lombardy Region due to the continued instability of the weather which also affects the area. The Municipal Operations Center (Coc) of the Civil Protection will be active to monitor and coordinate any interventions.

HAILS COMING TO VENETO

A new wave of bad weather is also arriving in the next few hours throughout the Veneto region, according to the bulletin issued at 2 pm yesterday by the Arpav and valid until midnight today, with the forecast of widespread thunderstorms, associated with hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. Phenomena of strong intensity will develop starting from the mountain and foothill areas, and then extend to the plains. “For this reason, the decentralized functional center of the Veneto Region has issued a warning which also provides for the Vicenza area a level of hydrogeological criticality for ‘orange’ type thunderstorms, or for intense phenomena of a widespread, locally persistent nature, associated with heavy showers, local hailstorms and strong gusts of wind”, reads a note from the Municipality of Vicenza.

To ensure monitoring of the situation, the decentralized functional center has also activated the ‘early warning’ phase of the regional civil protection system, which the municipal structure will also comply with until new regional indications are given.