In it Betis They are still pending the movements of the Barcelona and the Palmeiras with respect to Titor Roque. The footballer continues to train under Manuel Pellegrini with total normality but in Heliopolis the line of dialogue with Camp Nou is open because the Catalans are very interested in the operation can be closed to recover the investment in the Brazilian attacker. Palmeiras has until night February 28 to close this incorporation already with an agreement closed with Barcelona for 25 million euros for 80 percent of the pass but at the end that Betis gives its consent, something that will not arrive if a positive economic impact is not guaranteed.

The fact is that the club chaired by Angel Haro He has been talking in the last hours with more intensity with Barcelona because the Catalans want to get their green light to the operation. The footballer’s agents have also greatly pressed but in Heliopolis they remain firm aware that time runs in their favor and that they will try to get a benefit either direct economic incomea percentage of the rights of the footballer for the future or advantages on possible additions of interesting players that Barcelona has in portfolio, or advances in the property of others with those who share interests with the Catalans such as ABDE.

The relationship between Betis and Barcelona is very good as it has been evidenced in The operations that both clubs have materialized together In recent times (Tello, Emerson, Aleñá, Bellerín, Miranda, Chadi Riad, Abde, Collado, Vitor Roque) and the parties want it to continue to be so, so that an understanding is sought that is satisfactory for all in the face of present and future.

The problem for Betis is of a sports nature since it would lose an element of its workfor In that competition Bakambu and Chimy Ávila as alternatives. In any case, one of the highest salaries of the squad could be removed, it would receive an economic benefit for a footballer who today is not a holder in the Pellegrini rotation and the incidence of the Brazilian in the aforementioned Conference It is now limited by its absence in the tie against the Vitoria de Guimaraes, since it was expelled with direct red against the Kaa Gent and it is normal for UEFA to punish him with two suspension matches.









In these hours it will be decided, therefore, the future of Vitor Roque with all the parties dialoguing and looking for the best for their interests. Betis has the pan for the handle Since the assignment contract is in force until June 30 and the operation would be articulated as a second loan to Palmeiras from Heliopolis with the purchase obligation at the end of the season in favor of Barcelona, ​​but always with an economic benefit for the Verdiblancos . Meanwhile, the 19 -year -old player exercised yesterday with his teammates once again with his Brazilian compatriots Antony, Natan and Johnny Cardoso and pending what clubs and their agents tell him about his future.