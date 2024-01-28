There is a good chance that you missed out on buying a Mercedes-AMG One. It is still possible, for a lot of money.

If the math doesn't fail us, there's about a 0.000003 percent chance that you own a Mercedes-AMG One. The Mercedes hypercar with F1 technology was limited to a very limited 275 units. And then we even take into account that there are already two with the same owner: Lewis Hamilton has bought two One's. Al is the second for his father. Anyway, the chance is not much greater than a number with at least five zeros after the decimal point.

Still

So you can look at it this way: today you have the chance to belong to that 0.00003 percent of the world. For the first time, at least the only one at the moment, a Mercedes-AMG One is for sale for the common man who unfortunately did not get a production slot at Mercedes. That will cost you something.

AMG One

First of all: what is the One, still better known by the factually incorrect name Project One, again? It is Mercedes' project to bring the technology of the F1 car of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to the street. Although the project dates from 2017 and at the time people were still talking about 'Hamilton and Bottas' car'. Like competitor Aston Martin Valkyrie, it took more than five years to deliver the car to customers. The world only got wind of it in 2017 (and development work had already taken place before that) and it was only in 2023 that customers could get their hands on the car for the first time.

F1 engine

We already mentioned the Valkyrie, where the F1 references actually don't go much further than influence from Adrian Newey and Red Bull Racing. The engine of the Valkyrie is a 6.5 liter Cosworth V12, an engine type that we have not seen in F1 for two decades. The AMG One shows what happens if you do get an F1 engine. The One has the same 1.6 liter V6 that you find in the Mercedes F1 cars. Mercedes has never really announced whether the engine has undergone the same evolutions as the real F1 car: at the time of the unveiling of the Project One, the W08 was the newest F1 car, today we are already six years and evolutions further with the W14 .

It is known that in the AMG One the engine is assisted by four electric motors that produce a total of 1,063 hp. Thanks to a weight of 1,695 kg, the 0-100 time (2.9 seconds) and top speed (352 km/h) are apparently disappointing, but nothing prevents the Mercedes-AMG One from holding the current 'Ring record for street cars. The F1 technology also goes further in matters such as aerodynamics, with adjustable DRS and many active spoilers and air holes all around, just like in the F1 cars.

Occasion

Enough about the car, we need to talk about the Mercedes-AMG One that any mortal can get their hands on. This is this black copy with a W14-esque starry livery. It was built in 2024 and has 0 kilometers on the clock, which makes it look like a Dubai rich guy got a production slot and immediately wants to resell it. Which is contractually not allowed, so perhaps the additional cost of this AMG One will pay the legal costs for the person in question.

F1rst Motors in Dubaiwhich offers the car, does not communicate a price, only the information. Uncrate However, has extracted that the company wants to see 5,445,000 dollars for it, a rough 5,010,000 euros. Well, the One wasn't cheap anyway, but this is almost double. As mentioned, the dealer can thus buy out the no-sell clause (whether or not through a complaint).

