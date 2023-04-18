Fem van Empel is not at the start of the Walloon Arrow on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Jumbo-Visma cyclist has to take a rest due to “physical discomfort”. Marianne Vos is also missing in the team for the Walloon Arrow.
“Unfortunately, against previous plans, no Walloon Arrow for me,” Van Empel reports on Instagram. It would have been the debut for Van Empel in the Waalse Pijl. The cyclo-cross world champion is in her first season on the road and previously rode the Volta Limburg Classic and the Brabantse Pijl.
Vos is also not part of the six riders of the team for the Ardennes classic. The 35-year-old cyclist won the Walloon Arrow five times, in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013.
