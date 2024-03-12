Coincidence does not exist. First, Volkswagen evokes nostalgic feelings of the Golf Country with the Polo Robust, then Rivian comes with an R3X, which is a kind of cyberpunk version of the off-road Golf and now Audi comes with a high version of their luxurious Golf. Are these harbingers of a new Golf Country or do we see them flying? Anyway: here is the updated Audi A3, including an extra rugged A3 Allstreet.

The Audi A3 Allstreet is 1.5 centimeters higher and thanks to 17-inch (or optional 18 or 19-inch) wheels, it has a total of 3 centimeters more space under its belly. We would therefore not call it a high entry point. As with Audi's Allroad models, there are plastic wheel arches. You can also recognize the Allstreet by the silver-colored protective parts at the bottom and on the corners of the front and rear bumpers.

The Audi A3 Allstreet gets a modified chassis

The chassis has been adjusted so that the carriage of the Audi A3 Allstreet does not rock extra when cornering. Just like the normal Sportback, you have 380 liters of luggage space in the back. With the rear seats down, the space increases to 1,200 liters. The roof rails are standard, but the tow bar and electrically operated tailgate are in the options list.

Like the other A3 versions, the Allstreet gets a 1.5-liter four-cylinder with a mild-hybrid assistant. The power of 150 hp goes to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The updated A3 gets front-wheel drive – so it is not an off-road monster. More petrol engines and a plug-in hybrid powertrain will follow later.

What's new with the normal A3?

Then the facelift of the Audi A3. The frame around the grille is gone, and for durability reasons nothing is chromed anymore. Together with the new daytime running lights, the A3 looks like a baby RS 3. The individual elements can be set in four different patterns and they give a nice light show when you arrive at the car or when you leave the car behind.

Not much has changed inside: the air vents are thinner, there is a more fingerprint-sensitive piano black finish on the center console and the strange touchscreen for the volume is still present. Furthermore, the button on the gear lever looks a bit different, there are speakers from Sonos and there are new materials, such as recycled polyester.

When will the facelift of the Audi A3 come to the Netherlands?

Dutch deliveries of the facelifted Audi A3 will start in May this year. Audi is keeping information about the specifications, performance and of course the prices secret for the time being. The pre-facelift A3 Sportback goes for at least 38,479 euros and the Limousine for 500 euros more. We are curious where Audi will place the Allstreet in the price lists.