The Balearics is not expected to be on the “Green List” for safe travel, sources locally said this morning and according to our sister newspaper Ultima Hora. The islands had been hoping that the British government would add the Balearics to the Green List when it makes the announcement later today.

But informed sources on the island said this morning that Spain and the Balearics would remain on the amber list which means that tourists will have to quarantine on their return.

The move will be a big blow to the local tourist industry.

More updates to follow

.

