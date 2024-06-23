Home page World

Heavy thunderstorms and rainfall caused severe flooding in Switzerland on Friday evening. © Samuel Golay/KEYSTONE/dpa

In Switzerland, the extent of the destruction caused by storms is becoming visible. But in Zermatt, there is a sigh of relief.

Chur/Zermatt – After severe storms on Friday, three people are still missing in Switzerland. It continued to rain in places on Sunday, but less heavily. The cantons of Graubünden and Valais were particularly affected. Trains ran to the tourist town of Zermatt on the Matterhorn for the first time on Saturday evening after a break of more than 24 hours.

Section of motorway towards Italy destroyed

The search for three missing people continued on Sunday in the Misox Valley north of Lake Como in the canton of Graubünden. Their houses were destroyed in a landslide late on Friday. Another woman who was initially missing was found alive on Saturday morning. A 200-meter-long section of the A13 motorway towards Italy was destroyed.

Zermatt can be reached by train again

Zermatt was cut off from the outside world for more than 24 hours. Both the railway line and the access road were closed. In the village itself, the streams overflowed their banks and thundered down into the valley. After a rail interruption on Friday afternoon, the first trains were allowed to travel to Zermatt again on Saturday evening. dpa