There are still errors on the receipts of Jumbo, Albert Heijn and Plus, according to new research by the Consumers’ Association. One in six purchased offers turns out to be incorrect at the checkout. The union now holds the supermarkets liable for incorrect prices at the checkout and threatens legal action if the errors are not resolved before the end of June.
