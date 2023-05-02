More than 130,000 animals died last year due to a fire in the barn where they were kept. That is slightly more than in previous years. The increase is due to seven fires at farms with chickens. “One stable fire in the poultry sector can cause the number of animal victims to rise sharply in one go”, according to the Dutch Association of Insurers.

There were a total of 42 barn fires last year. On average, about 3095 animals died per fire. Animals died in 18 fires, all animals were unharmed in the remaining 24.

Earlier today, the Dutch Association of Insurers reported that more than 158,000 animals will have died in 2022. That information turned out to be incorrect and has been corrected above.

In 2021 there were 35 barn fires. 'Only' 6915 animals died, an average of 198 per fire. There were no fires at poultry farms then. A year earlier, the insurers registered 54 stable fires with a total of 108,794 dead animals, an average of 2015 at a time.



Fires are often huge and destructive Geek Feiter

The Dutch Association of Insurers wants the government and farmers to take measures against stable fires. For example, there should be a maximum number of animals per barn section and barns should be inspected for fire safety every year. Those rules are in the making, but have not yet been implemented.

“Every stable fire is terrible and one too many,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture said. “We are working hard on a reinforced approach to stable fires.” The mandatory fire safety inspection is part of this. The aim of these measures is to halve the number of fires in 2026 compared to 2020. The increase last year underlines the importance of this, according to the ministry.

“It is important that measures that have been announced earlier are taken up quickly,” says Geeke Feiter on behalf of the insurers. “Fires are often huge and destructive. The impact of a fire is also great, especially for the farmer involved.”

Stalbrand Sint-Oedenrode

In April of this year, 9,000 pigs died when two large stables in Sint-Oedenrode went up in flames. The plumes of smoke were so large that they were seen in Den Bosch and Eindhoven. In such cases, an NL-Alert is sent out in the region. The safety region advised to bring in all animals within a radius of 3.5 kilometers from the seat of the fire. This is because the fire may have caused small glass pieces to fall in many places, presumably from solar panels.







