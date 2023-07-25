Home page politics

Split

A farmer sprays pesticides on a rapeseed field (symbolic image) © Sylvio Dittrich/Imago

Are the decisions of the EU authorities, for example on the toxicity of pesticides, based on objective data?

Europe.Table on July 19, 2023.

The European Parliament discussed this issue in a public hearing yesterday. Most recently, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) gave the green light for the extension of the controversial herbicide glyphosate in its risk assessment and caused criticism.

The reason for this was a study by the Stockholm scientists Axel Mie and Christina Rudén. The researchers looked at which toxicity studies, i.e. studies that examine the effects of a substance on brain development, applicants had submitted to the US regulatory authority EPA and the European EFSA. The result: A quarter of the studies that went to the EPA were not submitted to the EFSA.

A majority of these omitted studies could have had an impact on the risk assessment, emphasized Axel Mie yesterday before the members of the environment and agriculture committees. “It is the responsibility of companies to forward the studies to the authorities,” emphasized the researcher. Companies like Bayer and Syngenta, both represented yesterday, failed to meet their responsibilities.

McGuinness: “Every study counts”

Both the Commission and the regulatory authorities EFSA and ECHA see this as a violation of the law. “From the Commission’s point of view, the right action was taken. Not all relevant information has been provided,” said Commission representative Claire Bury.

The representatives of Syngenta and Bayer rejected the accusation. All relevant studies have always been submitted. ECHA Director Sharon McGuinness argues that it is not up to the manufacturers to judge which studies are relevant and which are not: “Every study counts for a full risk assessment.”

Responsibility lies with Member States

A new law has been in force since 2021: the regulation on the transparency and sustainability of EU risk assessment in the food chain. Although the Stockholm study focuses on the period before the new law, the results point to a gap in the new regulation. Accordingly, applicants must inform the Food Safety Authority (EFSA) of all studies commissioned. The raw data is also made public. However, this only applies to new studies. This does not include existing studies. “The problem is not solved with this law,” says researcher Mie.

Another issue that emerged from the hearing: the responsibility for checking that an applicant’s dossier is complete lies with the Member States, not EFSA. And only they can impose penalties or sanctions if studies are missing. In the cases investigated by the Stockholmers, there were no sanctions. And now it is too late, stressed Commission representative Bury.

EFSA boss: Improve system with more controls

In addition, the manufacturers themselves have to prove that their product is safe. In other words, it is up to them to carry out and pay for the necessary studies. The Stockholm researchers see an inherent conflict of interest in this: the manufacturers who commission the studies are interested in the positive result. The laboratories do not want to lose their customers.

“We are paving the way for us to exchange ideas here again in a few years’ time,” said researcher Mie. EFSA boss Bernhard Url does not see the problem. One cannot simply choose a fundamentally different approach. But the system could be improved with more audits and controls, he explained. Because, as it also became clear during the hearing, public authorities such as EFSA and ECHA do not have the budget to commission or carry out studies. cw