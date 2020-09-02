The function may be unpaid, ensures the Elysee, the return of François Bayrou to the top of the State is enough to cringe. The mayor Modem of Pau is to be appointed, in the Council of Ministers, on September 3, high commissioner for planning and foresight. And this, even if a few legal pots still ring at the mere announcement of his name.

See also: Macronie. Operation resettlement for former ministers

The High Commission should inherit a budget of 15 million euros and a hundred staff. On the other hand, François Bayrou will not be in charge of the strict application of the recovery plan – which falls to Matignon, Bercy and the Ministry of Labor. Its roadmap will be to reflect in the longer term, on the France of 2030 and to “plan” for economic sovereignty, ecological transition and urban renewal.

A reward for the Modem, ally of the majority

A vast program and a function that emerged from the boxes – the very Gaullist General Planning Commission had disappeared in 2006, buried by Dominique de Villepin – which allowed François Bayrou to make his comeback close to the executive, without however joining the government organization chart. He should also stay away from the daily commentary on current political affairs, we are assured among the majority.

The president of Modem, former Minister of National Education between 1993 and 1997, will therefore not participate in the Council of Ministers but should be attached to Matignon. It is above all, for the Head of State, a way to reward the Modem, his ally in the majority, and to keep it with him for 2022. And, why not, to continue to maintain the chimera openness to all goodwill, while the government leans more and more towards LR.

“Complicity in embezzlement of public funds”

Above all, this allows Macronie to reinstate François Bayrou without violating two of its own rules: the non-cumulation of the mandate of mayor and the function of minister (Bayrou was reelected in Pau in the last municipal elections and is also president of the Pau Béarn Pyrénées agglomeration community) on the one hand, and the theoretical departure of the government of any indicted minister on the other.

Because François Bayrou is currently still under indictment, since December 6, 2019, for “complicity in the embezzlement of public funds” in the case of the alleged fictitious parliamentary assistants of the Modem. The centrist party is accused of having used the parliamentary assistants of some of its MEPs, paid by the European taxpayer, to work for the Modem, which would constitute fictitious jobs. In all, a dozen party employees would have been fraudulently remunerated from public funds, according to an investigation by France Info.

See also: The impossible moralization of Macronie

The outbreak of the affair had caused the resignation of the Modem ministers of the Philippe government, in June 2017: Sylvie Goulard, Minister of the Armed Forces, Marielle de Sarnez, in charge of European affairs, and therefore François Bayrou, Keeper of the Seals and ironically supposed introduce a law on the “moralization of public life”. Since then, Marielle de Sarnez has become a Member of Parliament again and chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, while Sylvie Goulard was relocated to the second deputy governor of the Banque de France in January 2018. But regardless of their indictment, in Macronie, Modem executives do not stay on the sidelines for long.