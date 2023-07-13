Home page politics

From: Judith Goetsch

Reports about cuts in the BAföG budget made waves after the 2024 federal budget was announced – now the SPD parliamentary group is also speaking out.

Berlin – After the first publications about savings in BAföG (Federal Training Assistance Act), Minister of Education Bettina Stark-Watzinger told the German press agency clarified that there would be no cuts in beneficiaries. Each individual, she emphasized, would continue to receive their benefits in full. Federal Finance Minister Christian Linder had already denied cuts in the federal press conference on the planned federal budget two days earlier.

The cuts in the budget, as currently planned in the federal budget for 2024, would not be without consequences, but probably not. After the BAföG reform 2022, the traffic light government promised to further ease the conditions for receiving BAföG in the future and to increase the rates. That would also be necessary, because according to the Federal Statistical Office, 37.9 percent of students were at risk of poverty in 2021.

Last BAföG increase: Nothing left due to inflation

The increase of 5.75 percent due to the BAföG reform of 2022 was completely eaten up by inflation, explains Matthias Anbuhl, General Secretary of the German Student Union. In January 2023, in a conversation with the Stuttgarter Zeitung, he called for another rapid increase in BAföG.

Oliver Kaczmarek, education policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, also criticizes the precarious conditions and wrote in April that the coalition must quickly take the next steps towards more BAföG for more people. This would include an increase and, in particular, a regular increase in requirement rates, allowances and flat-rate housing allowances, more flexibility in claiming BAföG and simpler applications.

Further BAföG increases still feasible?

At the request of Merkur.de Kaczmarek now says that the SPD wants to continue to campaign for more BAföG in parliament. The SPD parliamentary group would only agree to a reform that improves the lives of people in training. “This is only possible with more money for the BAföG and we will work for that in Parliament”.

Students who apply for BAföG need not worry about receiving less money. Kaczmarek also emphasizes: “Christian Lindner’s draft budget is based on estimates of how much BAföG will be received in the next year. This shows that we need to improve the structure of the BAföG as quickly as possible and make it more attractive so that it can reach more people again.”

Until the federal budget for 2024 is officially passed, there is still some time for discussion in the Bundestag. It remains to be seen whether BAföG increases can be implemented despite the planned cuts in the budget of the Ministry of Education or whether these cuts will be reversed. In any case, according to current plans, there is no more money for BAföG (Judith Goetsch).