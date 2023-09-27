At minute 36, the Cañoneros opened the actions through the Colombian Nicolas Benedetti, who won the race against the defenders to define from the right. Already at 43 ‘, he again beat him back to the rear, where Cristian Calderon called for a foul by the Panamanian Yoel Barcenaswho left no opportunity to Miguel JimenezHowever, it was checked without finding anything. In added time of the second half, Omar Moreno he took a shot that he released The Wacho so that the Venezuelan Eduardo Bello It will only push the networks. Finally, Roberto Alvarado scored the goal of red and white honor by taking advantage of a mistake at the start and taking a powerful shot that beat Hugo Gonzalez.

Evidently, at halftime the fans made themselves heard, booing the entire team, and some media outlets continue to speculate that there is a division in the locker room, which has caused the decline of the Sacred Flock. In this way, Guadalajara continues with 14 points in seventh position, with one game more, without knowing if the Serbian Veljko Paunovic You can lift the boat or not.

In any case, there should be no time for regrets because more matches are coming and the only way to avoid a disappointing early elimination is to start adding units.

Here are the next five matches of the Chivas:

Despite having a great offensive led by the Paraguayan Robert Morales, Edgar ‘Gacelo’ López and the Brazilian Pedro Raulin addition to the dangerous attackers like the Chilean Jean Meneses and Marcel Ruizthe team directed by Ignacio Ambriz has not just been regular, rescuing the draw last Sunday against the Americaeven when they played in Hell.

The scarlet team has always been complicated for the Rebaño and it is not surprising, taking into account that for many the choriceros can be placed as the fifth great of Mexican soccer. The balance is even because of their last five matches, three have been draws with one victory per side, while the last one held in The Bombonera ended without goals.

With the two-time championship of the Rojinegros, the rivalry between the Guadalajara clubs increased even more, apart from that what will add more flavor is knowing that the hated rival watches them from fifth place, in places of League direct, while the rojiblancos have to settle lower waiting to be able to catch up and pass them.

It was thought that with the departure of the Argentine Diego Cocca of the technical direction and the departure of his references, the Argentine Julio Furchthe Colombian Julian Quiñones, Diego Barbosa and others, The Academy would collapse, but no, the project of Benjamin Mora It is more than sustained with the additions they made and the continuity of the helmsman after his first experience in the highest circuit of Mexican soccer.

Likewise, the statistics are well balanced in the Classic Tapatíosince in the past League, Chivas was imposed by the minimum in the Akron Stadiumthe same as he Atlas in it Jaliscobut further back there have been three ties.

He Cuauhtémoc Stadium It has not weighed like in the old days of the Argentine Nicolás Larcamónsince out of five games they have lost four, one of them the controversial duel against Tijuana that was lost on the table. This could open the small possibility that Chivas can at least dream of taking out the three units hoping to reach places of League or repechage.

Tournament after tournament has seen how the camotero club is weakened with the departure of its most outstanding players, even when the Argentine semester had already begun. Federico Mancuello He went to Independiente in his country, even though he was a key player as the orchestrator.

In the end, the Sacred Flock cannot trust itself because those from Angelópolis have been a thorn in their side in their last matches, because of the last five they have taken two wins with two draws and one defeat.

The Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi just took the Royal Classic by a 3-0 win, precisely with The Bomber as shown when converting a double, but there is no doubt that each area is well reinforced, apart from the new faces such as Marcelo Flores and Eugenio Pizzutowho have a great future in store as they are members of minor teams.

This will be a complicated match for Guadalajara, especially if it continues to show the same shortcomings that it has exhibited in its last games, with many mistakes at the bottom and little explosiveness up front.

In the last five duels of both clubs, three victories have been for the royals by a draw and a single defeat, remembering precisely that in the second leg grand final, the U of Nuevo León came back from 2-3 to win the title.

It must be remembered that the team led by the Argentine Mauro Gerk he stuck his face out Liga MX in the Leagues Cup by reaching the quarterfinals and also being eliminated in a controversial way. Although it remains one of the most modest squads in the championship, Queretaro They are in thirteenth position with eleven units and it is clear that they will not throw in the towel so easily.

He Corregidora Stadium It weighs from time to time and if the people from Guadalajara have not been able to assert their home, they must begin to make themselves stronger by visiting. Just like other teams, the Querétaro team has not made things easy for the rojiblancos because of the last five matches, four have been draws and the only victory was for the black and blues. ¡Chivas You will have to try your hardest!