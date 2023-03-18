The release of the sequel The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, TLOZ: Tears of the Kingdom, is getting closer. Perhaps that is why Nintendo decided to help those who have not finished the first game.

That is why the company published the guide for this Wii U and Nintendo Switch title online. Originally it was available in physical format but it is now possible to consult it online and at no cost.

It’s in PDF format on Nintendo’s website; It has 44 pages in full color. However, it should be noted that it is only available in English. But it is quite accessible and with an online dictionary or translator it is possible to understand a lot of what it says.

It should be noted that this text is not an exhaustive guide to the game. That is to say, it is more of an introduction to several of its basic concepts and that it is ideal for those who are just starting out.

That comes to light when leafing through it, you can see that a map is missing with all the sanctuaries that the game includes and their location.

It also does not include an exhaustive list of all the weapons and equipment that can be obtained in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The same applies to the location of the Kolog seeds, the minigames included and the many cheats available. But as we mentioned before this guide it will help some fans.

When will The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom be out?

according to plan The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich is the direct sequel to TLOZ: Breath of the Wildwill go on sale on May 12 worldwide.

In addition to the edition, a collector’s edition will be available. In English it is officially known as Collector’s Edition.

In addition to including a copy of the game, it also comes with an art book and a steelbook. But it is not the only thing, since it still comes with an Iconart poster and a pack of pins.

In Japan, some stores accept pre-orders of this same collector’s edition but including a spoon and fork. The starting price of TLOZ: Tears of the Kingdom It will be $69.99, more expensive than any other Nintendo Switch title.

In Mexico it will cost $1,699 pesos with most retailers. So it is better to start saving to be able to get this sequel to one of the best Nintendo games.

In addition to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild We have more video game information at EarthGamer.