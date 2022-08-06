Home page World

Firefighting vehicles are on the exit of the A115 motorway with flashing blue lights. © Gerald Matzka/dpa

The fire at the blast site in Berlin’s Grunewald forest continues to pose a threat to the area. The containment circle around the fire will probably remain for a few more days. At the same time there are first loosening.

Berlin – Despite the initial effect of the extinguishing measures, the fire in Berlin’s Grunewald forest remains an “enormous danger” from the point of view of the fire brigade. The safety zone of 1,000 meters around the site that has existed since the fire broke out on Thursday will continue to be maintained.

On Saturday, however, there was a relief for rail traffic: the fire brigade, in consultation with the police, released the train route on the edge of the restricted zone again. This means that both local and long-distance public transport can start up again on the route. The railway line runs between the main train stations in Berlin and Potsdam. S-Bahn trains were affected, as were regional trains, IC and ICE.

According to a spokesman, rail traffic is to be gradually resumed. On the other hand, the Avus-called Autobahn 115, which runs parallel to the tracks a little closer to the danger point, will remain closed at least until Sunday.

Up to 700 degrees were measured

The fire brigade expects the blocking circle around the fire to remain in place for a few more days. “The extinguishing measures on the blasting site and the cooling measures for these three hotspots, which have been defined by the explosives expert, are having an effect,” said fire department spokesman Thomas Kirstein on Saturday in Berlin. It is now a matter of reliably ensuring the cooling of the square.

“Even if we release rail traffic, the outer barriers will remain in place,” said Kirstein. The situation at the blast site is still not under control. “Of course there is an enormous danger there,” says Kirstein. Armored vehicles and robots are used there for cooling. Up to 700 degrees were measured on Friday. Kirstein did not want to give any information about new measurements. “It’s under constant surveillance,” he said.

Susanne Bauer, head of the Berlin Police Forensic Institute, announced investigations into the explosive site. “We drive in with a protected vehicle to see what’s on the main route of the detonation site, so that we can then send the extinguishing robot in there.” The areas that are still hot are then to be further cooled. “Then the situation will be reassessed,” said Bauer.

She was unable to provide any information about the cause of the fire and explosion. “Now it’s about safety.” Looks for dangers that the emergency services have to take care of. “We can look at the cause when the blasting site is cleared and we can go there with investigators.”

The fire brigade was able to prevent the fire from spreading in the surrounding forest. “We kept putting out smaller fire nests,” Kirstein said. The situation immediately around the blasting site must be constantly reassessed, for example whether it is also possible to use the fire brigade. “But that first requires a bit more safety at the blasting site.”

In the night to Saturday there were no more explosions, it was said. Remote-controlled robots to explore the exclusion zone had been withdrawn due to the more relaxed situation at night. The work continued on Saturday. The fire brigade and a special company used a fire fighting vehicle.

The fire broke out on Thursday night at the blast site. Tons of old grenades, ammunition and confiscated fireworks were stored in buildings on the site. Explosions could be heard, the fire spread throughout the day in the dry forest area. The detonation site for the destruction of weapons and explosives has existed since 1950. The police are now responsible.

Difficult location search

In the debate about alternative locations, the deputy head of the SPD parliamentary group in Brandenburg, Inka Gossmann-Reetz, was skeptical. The area around Berlin is now very densely populated, she said on the rbb24 info radio. “Here, too, we (…) have to be very careful not to put the people here in increased danger.” Transport and vibrations are a high risk.

But she understands that Berlin’s governing mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) is looking for a conversation with Brandenburg. Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) will have an open ear here, said the member of parliament. dpa