It is a tradition that we of course honor, in the last AutoWereld of the year the editors always choose its Car of the Year. With many big and small winks, this time the nominees even included the Citroën Ami. Of course we won’t reveal the winner here yet, you will find the whole story in our latest issue. Together with a look back at what happened in 2021 and what did not happen in the car world. As traditionally, we also celebrate the most important motorsport champions of the past season. With even… two Dutch world titles.

In this AutoWereld we already have first tests of the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, the equally fully electrically powered Mercedes EQB, the new Volkswagen Multivan, which is available for the first time as a plug-in hybrid, and the almost production-ready and still tasty… old-fashioned Toyota GR86. The Hispano Suiza Carmen looks very futuristic, the return of a historic brand with – you guessed it – an electric supercar. We were already able to test it! And we were allowed to do that in the greatest secrecy and so (really) at night with the great Black Badge edition of the Rolls-Royce Ghost.

We also reveal some of Volvo and Polestar’s plans for the next few years and go back in time with a captivating story about the Triumph TR4 in racing suit. As usual, we conclude with some solid detailed tests, this time of the BMW 420i Gran Coupé, the Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI and the Mercedes S 580 e.

This AutoWereld must therefore certainly be under the Christmas tree, the number is for sale from Friday morning 24 December.