It is that criminal underworld of the incredible, everything is credible. Florestán.

This afternoon marks six days since Ismael El Mayo Zambada and the son of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, fell from the sky to the United States government in a small airport in southern New Mexico, 20 kilometers from El Paso, Texas, six days in which the López Obrador’s government still doesn’t know what happened and demanding that the government of that country explain what happened in ours.

The demands to the United States government to explain what happened last Thursday in Mexico should be made to its own government. More so when it has repeated that a president knows everything that happens in the country and that from what we have heard, this case has become an exception. Why? Because the president did not know, nor does he know, anything about why, for what purpose or how the two drug traffickers that his government, and previous ones, searched for without any success appeared in that country: El Mayo Zambada never set foot in a prison until he was admitted to one in El Paso, Texas, after being captured there.

On Friday, the United States government demanded a report on the events in Mexico that led to the arrest, kidnapping, surrender, delivery, and agreement of the most unpunished drug trafficker in the history of continental crime.

On Monday, Rosa Icela Rodríguez read seven points from a note from the U.S. embassy in Mexico that López Obrador considered insufficient.

And yesterday, Tuesday, he maintained the same position: (Washington should inform us) where they boarded the plane, because if the agreement was with one – he said – why did two arrive? Mr. Zambada’s lawyer says that they were subdued (in Mexico) where, by whom? We need to know if agents of the United States government participated in Mexican territory. But we need to have more information.

This confirms that President López Obrador still has no idea what happened on Thursday in Sonora and that, I insist, instead of demanding explanations from the state government about the events in Mexico, he should demand them from his own government.

SCRAPS

1. VIOLENCE.- In Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, the Oxxo chain closed its 191 stores and seven gas stations due to the lack of control of insecurity. The point is the collection of extortion fees from organized crime to allow them to operate. Hugs;

2. WORST.- Yesterday, in Matamoros, businessman Julio César Almanza Armas, president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Tamaulipas, was executed. Just on Monday he was denouncing extortions in businesses. More hugs; and

3. ACCOUNTS.- The Treasury reported yesterday that the Maya Train and Dos Bocas have cost more than 750 billion pesos, exceeding the original budgets of 150 billion pesos, the first and eight thousand dollars the second. Claudia will pay the remaining amount, López Obrador financed yesterday.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

