The warning applied in the early morning to the provinces of Zeeland, North Brabant, Utrecht, Flevoland and North and South Holland. Locally, visibility may be limited to only 100 meters. In those provinces the fog cleared again during the morning. Code yellow still applies until 11 a.m. for the provinces of Utrecht and Gelderland.
When the fog disappears, a warm day follows: the maximum temperature is between 25°C on the coast and 31°C in the south. Tomorrow it may be a little warmer.
