The Coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the production of many car manufacturers, especially those operating in Asia. Toyota is undoubtedly one of those that in recent months has dealt most with interruptions to supply and supply chains and with stops to assembly activities due to outbreaks Covid triggered directly in the company or in the factories of its suppliers. And even in the middle of August, the script repeats itself.

Because according to reports from Reuters, the Japanese giant was forced to suspend operations related to the night shift on a production line at its plant in Tsutsumi, central Japan, after doing the same the previous night. The cause, as mentioned, was a Covid outbreak that hit the workforce located in the Japanese plant in question: in total, 16 workers at the plant located in the Aichi prefecture were infected, making it more difficult as a result. for the company to secure enough workers for production operations. According to rumors, this suspension of activities will affect the production of approx 660 vehicles Toyota branded built there. Not an easy time for Toyota then, which we remember that already at the end of July it had suspended the night shift operations in another factory for the same reason for two days.