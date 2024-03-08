It's easy to get excited about the adventure an SUV can provide when seeing attractive lifestyle images. Until you realize that you are not allowed to camp anywhere in the Netherlands, and that you have to go to the campsite. And Harrie cursing at his television because the SBS6 reception is not good, is the only form of untamed nature that you will experience here. But still, this roof tent from Rivian makes us happy.

When unveiling the electric Rivian R2, the brand also unveiled this roof tent. They call it the 'Treehouse', which means treehouse. The brand's boss explains: 'Our take on a rooftop tent brings the nostalgia of an epic children's fort with a heated mattress, integrated lighting system and movie screen, all with fantastic views.'

No picture of the cinema yet

There are no images yet of what the cinema in the tent will look like, but we can imagine something with a portable projector. You could also use it outside the car while camping. It is not yet known what the roof tent with the cinema and the heatable mattresses will cost. By the way, we should come to Europe this Rivian R2.

In addition to the roof tent, Rivian will soon be offering some nice accessories, such as an outdoor kitchen that you can mount on the back or a bicycle carrier for the back. Don't want the roof tent but still want to camp? You can then lay the front seats and the rear seats flat for a completely flat floor, where you can also store a mattress.