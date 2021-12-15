Gimnasia Mendoza and Belgrano, the two finalists of the Reserve Tournament for non-starting players of the main Argentine clubs, gave life to an all-out brawl in the final of the Malvinas Argentinas
Violence was once again the protagonist on a football field. On this occasion, the Malvinas Argentinas (the old Falklands that opposed the Argentine and British armies in 1986) were the place where two teams fought a pitched battle and what’s more it was a final. Gimnasia Mendoza and Belgrano were looking for the Tournament of Reserves title, with the score of 1-2 on the scoreboard. At that point the game had to stop because the two benches had a fight.
There have been attacks of all kinds and the referee, seeing the view, intervened and decided to close the game. This made Belgrano champion of the Primera Nacional Reserva tournament.
December 15, 2021 (change December 15, 2021 | 14:22)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#battle #Malvinas #time #total #brawl #final #Reserves #Tournament
Leave a Reply