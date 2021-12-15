Violence was once again the protagonist on a football field. On this occasion, the Malvinas Argentinas (the old Falklands that opposed the Argentine and British armies in 1986) were the place where two teams fought a pitched battle and what’s more it was a final. Gimnasia Mendoza and Belgrano were looking for the Tournament of Reserves title, with the score of 1-2 on the scoreboard. At that point the game had to stop because the two benches had a fight.