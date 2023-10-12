There is another glimmer of hope for the troubled theater spectacle William of Orange the Musical. A group of wealthy Delft residents is prepared to pump millions of euros into the ailing company of the feuding theater makers Rick Engelkes and Pierre Karsten to revive the production.
Hanneke van Houwelingen, Theresia Schouten
