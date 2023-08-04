The biggest point of controversy of the Mercedes-AMG C63 may well be a thing of the past.

The new Mercedes-AMG C63 is just a thing. It is AMG’s new strategy to do everything with hybrid technology, but that means for the C63 that it loses its V8. That was one of the biggest USPs of the previous C63s. And actually it is fairly unanimous that the C63 really loses a large part of its character as a result. In the words of colleague @willeme:

That four-cylinder was also really flared by, er, everyone actually. 2,150 kilograms, 6 km EV range and still 1 in 7 driving. WillemE, in 2023 still dares to drive diesel

Mercedes is also going to phase out the V8 a class higher. The upcoming Mercedes-AMG E63 (W214) would have a six-in-line as the thickest engine with the same type of hybrid drive as the C63. But again no V8.

Environment

One of the main reasons that the V8 was and is being dropped in the Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 is of course the environment and the future. Such a thick petrol aggregate is of course no longer possible. Mercedes would also have difficulty with homologation for the V8 (engine code M177) for the upcoming killer EU7 regulations. Such a four-cylinder is simply a bit safer for the environmental department. But the enthusiast department, which you still want to serve as an AMG, is crying.

Return V8?

But now we hear something that sounds like music to our ears. Independent sources tell Car and Driver that Mercedes is working on a return for the V8 for the Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63! The eight-cylinder would make a return to the pair in 2026. It is indeed the M177 V8, which is currently being worked hard to get it through the EU7 approval. This engine can then be squeezed back into the C and E63 without too many problems. Almost nothing needs to be changed in the bodywork and engine compartment.

Hybrid

There is one ‘but’, and that is that you should expect a plug-in hybrid setup. Comparable to the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E-Performance and AMG S63. In those cars you have a total picture of 840 and 800 hp respectively. It is not known what the horsepower picture for the C63 and E63 will be, it seems to be somewhere between the 680 hp of the four-cylinder C63 and the 800 hp. And hey, rivals to the C and E are also going hybrid, with a V8 hybrid planned for the BMW M5 and Audi planning a V6 hybrid for the RS5 and RS7.

Mercedes aficionados who have put Mercedes in the bulky waste because of the dropping of the V8 can therefore breathe easy again. From 2026, then.

